LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base has announced plans for Aviation Nation 2022 on Nov. 5-6, a free event that is open to the public.

While the event is on the base, no privately owned vehicles will be allowed in without Department of Defense identification. All public parking will be at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with buses transporting people to the base. Parking at the speedway will be free.

The show was last held in November of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thunderbirds usually perform at Aviation Nation, and the public is able to catch glimpses of aircraft they rarely get to see up close.

(Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

Although the show is the largest free event in Nevada, visitors may want to bring cash. Many booths will be selling food, beverages, and souvenirs.

The Nellis website is listing the event as “The 2022 Nellis Air Force Base, Air and Space Expo,” perhaps a nod to the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. The event has also been called “America’s Air Show.”

The 2022 Nellis Air Force Base, Air and Space Expo, the 99th Security Forces Squadron and their Law Enforcement Partners would like to minimize traffic congestion and provide spectators and Nellis personnel quick access to the base and parking areas. In response to feedback, Nellis has contracted more buses than in previous years in effort to reduce wait times getting to and from the Air and Space Expo.

The public will receive wristbands at the speedway to ensure they get back to the right parking lot at the speedway. A security check will be performed at the speedway, as well. “All visitors are subject to search by security forces,” according to Nellis.

Nellis provides the following guidelines to help people avoid being turned back by security:

Prepared for the desert sun by wearing sunscreen

Bring hearing protection.

Items that are allowed:

Plastic beverage bottles with factory seal intact (baby bottles exempt)

Reusable water bottle (empty for security line, free water stations are available inside)

Wagon or lightweight stroller for tired children

Stadium chair or cushion for free bleacher seating (collapsible camping chairs are fine, but subject to search)

Prohibited items (banned items will be confiscated or cause visitors to be turned away at the gate):