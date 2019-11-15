Aviation Nation is this weekend at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base invites the community to enjoy Aviation Nation Nov. 16 -17. The event is free and is open to the public.
Event attendees will be able to get up close to some of the rarest aircraft including the MQ-9 Reaper which is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations primarily for the United States Air Force.
The event held at Nellis Air Force base will include an exciting air show to commemorate the U.S. Air Force’s 72nd anniversary and showcase the proud heritage of the military with a salute to veterans.
Aviation Nation filmed interviews of 2019 staff:
There will be a demo flight of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the world’s only 5th Generation multirole stealth fighter.
The Nellis Life app provides details of the upcoming event, schedules, maps, and performers. Scan the QR code below to install the app on your phone.
The following schedule was made available and is subject to change:
- 9:30 a.m. Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman
- 9:45 a.m. C-130 Hercules Streamer Drop
- 9:50 a.m. U.S. Air Force Academy Glider Team
- 10 a.m. Opening Ceremony with Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and F-22 Raptor fly-by
- 10:20 a.m. Trojan Thunder T-28
- 10:30 a.m. C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker Demo
- 10:50 a.m. P-51 Mustang
- 11 a.m. MQ-9 Reaper fly-by
- 11:10 a.m. MiG Fury Fighters – Navy FJ & MiG fighters/Korea re-enactment/Navy
- 11:30 a.m. Combined Arms Demo, highlighting Air Superiority capabilities, Close Air Support, and Combat Search and Rescue
- 12:30 p.m. Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows: 2 World War I biplanes
- 12:45 p.m. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion
- 1:15 p.m. F-35 Lightning II Demo
- 1:35 p.m. Heritage Flight with an F-35 Lightning II and three F-86 Sabres
- 1:45 p.m. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos
- 2:00 p.m. Saturday – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance
- 2:00 p.m. Sunday – Julie Clark and her T-34
- 2:15 p.m. Sunday – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance
If you have already registered for the event, keep in mind that these items are prohibited at Nellis Air Force Base.
For more information or for answers to frequently asked questions visit the Nellis Air Force Base website here.