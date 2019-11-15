Aviation Nation is this weekend at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base invites the community to enjoy Aviation Nation Nov. 16 -17. The event is free and is open to the public.

Event attendees will be able to get up close to some of the rarest aircraft including the MQ-9 Reaper which is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations primarily for the United States Air Force.

Aviation Nation is almost here! Check out the link below for additional information, and be sure to come on out to this free event.https://t.co/KH86ZI10S7 — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) November 6, 2019

The event held at Nellis Air Force base will include an exciting air show to commemorate the U.S. Air Force’s 72nd anniversary and showcase the proud heritage of the military with a salute to veterans.

Aviation Nation filmed interviews of 2019 staff:

Don't miss your chance to get an up-close look on the MQ-9 Reaper! This rare performance will happen at Aviation Nation this weekend ✈️ https://t.co/bkz6O9LVwk — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) November 14, 2019

There will be a demo flight of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the world’s only 5th Generation multirole stealth fighter.

We're excited to host @thef35 demo team here for this year's Aviation Nation flying our very own aircraft!

This show is one you won't want to miss!#AviationNation #F35LightningII #F35DemoTeam pic.twitter.com/wyrkcKhK6h — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) November 7, 2019

The Nellis Life app provides details of the upcoming event, schedules, maps, and performers. Scan the QR code below to install the app on your phone.

Answer all of your Aviation Nation questions with the Nellis Life App! Within the app, you'll find schedules, maps, performers and other useful information for the event.



Available now on the App and Google Play stores! pic.twitter.com/CuiLxnLQJZ — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) November 12, 2019

The following schedule was made available and is subject to change:

9:30 a.m. Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman

9:45 a.m. C-130 Hercules Streamer Drop

9:50 a.m. U.S. Air Force Academy Glider Team

10 a.m. Opening Ceremony with Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and F-22 Raptor fly-by

10:20 a.m. Trojan Thunder T-28

10:30 a.m. C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker Demo

10:50 a.m. P-51 Mustang

11 a.m. MQ-9 Reaper fly-by

11:10 a.m. MiG Fury Fighters – Navy FJ & MiG fighters/Korea re-enactment/Navy

11:30 a.m. Combined Arms Demo, highlighting Air Superiority capabilities, Close Air Support, and Combat Search and Rescue

12:30 p.m. Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows: 2 World War I biplanes

12:45 p.m. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion

1:15 p.m. F-35 Lightning II Demo

1:35 p.m. Heritage Flight with an F-35 Lightning II and three F-86 Sabres

1:45 p.m. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

2:00 p.m. Saturday – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

2:00 p.m. Sunday – Julie Clark and her T-34

2:15 p.m. Sunday – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

If you have already registered for the event, keep in mind that these items are prohibited at Nellis Air Force Base.

For more information or for answers to frequently asked questions visit the Nellis Air Force Base website here.