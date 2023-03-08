LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular airshow called Aviation Nation is being moved from November to April. Aviation Nation is produced by and hosted at Nellis Air Force Base in the northeast corner of the Las Vegas valley.

The airshow is held every other year, so there was not one scheduled for this coming November.

Aviation Nation is moving from Nov. to April . (Image: Nellis AFB)

It has traditionally been held in November. The next Aviation Nation is now planned for April 6 and 7 of 2024.

Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)

The event features air displays from military pilots in premier fighter aircraft. The event is also free for the public to attend. Parking on-base is not allowed, but free parking is normally provided at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and charter busses carry people back and forth all day.