LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A well-known airshow in northeast Las Vegas has been rescheduled a second time after an announcement on Monday.

Aviation Nation was initially moved from November to April 2024 as 8 News Now previously reported.

The airshow is produced and hosted at Nellis Air Force Base every other year and will take place from April 5 through April 6 of 2025.

Monday’s announcement was made through Nellis Airforce Base’s Twitter account and cited that “due to mission requirements for Nellis and to secure participation from the Thunderbirds, Aviation Nation has been rescheduled.”

The airshow is traditionally held in November.