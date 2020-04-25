Avi8tor drone video shows Allegiant Stadium progress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction on Allegiant Stadium is coming along well and right on time. On Friday, the 8 News NOW Avi8tor drone shot video of the stadium’s progress.

And now, that the roof work is complete, the $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, which is under construction, is on track to be completed at the end of July and will be the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Just two days ago, the lights for the signage and ribbon work was tested in what turned out to be a beautiful light show.

Allegiant stadium tests lights for signage and ribbon work

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders are extending their final 2020 season ticket dues into the summer.