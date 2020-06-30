Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin temporarily closes through July 10

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin will temporarily close its doors starting midnight tonight through July 10. The property said more than 400 team members were recently retested for COVID-19, and some returned positive results.

The resort said the closure will better protect the health of its team members and the community, citing an uptick in cases locally. It also noted this period will allow them to “reexamine” the following property aspects:

Disinfection procedures

Social distancing measures

Health checks

Testing protocols

Masking

Best practices for protecting workers and property guests

“These are unprecedented times, and our commitment to the well-being of our community, tribal members, team members and guests is our highest priority,” said General Manager Brian Cook in a news release.

Avi will undergo a deep cleaning during the closure.

The resort’s July 4 fireworks show is canceled due to the closure. It will also cancel all reservations leading up to July 10 and issue full refunds.

The news release also notes those guests affected by the cancellations will receive a comp for future stays.