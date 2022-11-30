LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Nevada’s next national monument on Wednesday.

According to a post on a Twitter account identified as belonging to Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, Avi Kwa Ame will be recognized as a national monument today.

Avi Kwa Ame, the Mohave name for Spirit Mountain and the surrounding landscape, is located in the southern tip of Nevada and is sacred land to 12 Native American tribes.

The monument is comprised of around 380,000 acres around Laughlin. Making the land a national monument protects it from development.

Supporters of the new designation released the following statement:

“We are thrilled and overjoyed by the news of an upcoming announcement by the White House in the near future that the nearly 450,000 acre landscape known as Avi Kwa Ame will be designated as a new national monument. Earlier in November, tribal leaders and members, monument supporters, and the general public made their voices heard about this culturally and ecologically significant proposal and the need to safeguard these resources for future generations.” Honor Avi Kwa Ame

The proposed national monument includes petroglyphs, mining and pioneer-era artifacts, rare and threatened wildlife such as the Mojave Desert tortoise and desert bighorn sheep.

