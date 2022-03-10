LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a year when casinos broke records for profits, a profile of the average Las Vegas visitor goes a long way toward explaining why.

People who came to Las Vegas gambled an average of $717.51 in 2021 — about $126 more than in 2020, according to the Las Vegas visitor profile released last week. They spent an average of three hours a day gambling in casinos, and stayed an average of 3.6 days and 4.6 nights. About 75% of all visitors gambled.

The larger amount reserved for gambling reflects “pent-up demand” — a phrase repeated by executives from all the major Las Vegas gaming companies during the pandemic. People were ready to come back to Las Vegas, and they had some money to burn.

In addition to the gambling numbers, the visitor profile is chock full of insights into how people planned their trips, how much they spent, what they did while they were here, and how satisfied they were with the Vegas experience. It was the first update since the pandemic, with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority skipping the 2020 report.

The pandemic “led to changes in both the behavior and composition of the Las Vegas visitor. Specifically, 2021 visitors were younger and more ethnically diverse, were more likely to be visiting from the Western United States and to be traveling with children,” according to the LVCVA.

One section of the report shows 74% of people who booked a trip did it online or through an app. That’s a huge increase from previous years, when that number was typically around 52%. Trips were planned on shorter notice.

Here’s how they spent their money:

Food and drink: $462.37 (up 12% over 2019)

$462.37 (up 12% over 2019) Local transportation: $130.02 (up 11% over 2019)

$130.02 (up 11% over 2019) Shopping: $284.55 (up 51% over 2019)

$284.55 (up 51% over 2019) Shows/entertainment: $32.55 (down 37% from 2019)

$32.55 (down 37% from 2019) Sightseeing: $51.28 (up 29% over 2019)

All those numbers were substantially higher than in 2019, except for shows/entertainment, as resorts struggled to bring back entertainment during the pandemic.

The profile indicates about half (49%) of repeat visitors were here for pleasure. Americans clearly wanted to go on vacation, and that percentage was higher than it had been from 2017-2019. Visits to friends and relatives brought 18%, and 8% were here primarily to gamble — a number that was lower than the 18% who came to gamble in 2019.

Only 3% of tourists came from other countries as international travel struggled to return. But travel by car brought people from “feeder” markets — California, Arizona and Utah — n droves. Thirty percent of all visitors were from California, and 60% were from western states.

Some other odds and ends in the study showed only 56% of visitors in 2021 were married, down from 73% in 2019. Another interesting spike showed that 24% of visits included persons under 21 in the immediate party, a big jump from 5% in 2019. And the number of guests per hotel room went up, from 2.0 to 2.4.

The number of downtown visitors went up, likely due to the opening of Circa.

About 70% of visitors in 2021 said they were “very” satisfied with their visit, down from past years, while a quarter said they were “somewhat satisfied.” When asked to compare their Las Vegas visit with their pre-trip expectations, 48% said Las Vegas exceeded their expectations.