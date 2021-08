LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Las Vegas topped $4 over the weekend, according to AAA.

The current average sits at $4.02, which is an increase of 30 cents over the past month. It’s also $1.35 higher than the average this time last year.

The national average is $3.17, which is five cents lower than last week’s average of $3.22 per gallon.