Avenir Memory Care uses Skype to keep cyberlove connection between patients and loved ones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protecting older Americans from contracting the deadly coronavirus is a priority in the world’s fight against the spread of the disease, even if that means keeping them apart from their loved ones to keep them healthy.

Sharing family photos and face to face chats are more important now than ever for Teresa Bass and her 98-year-old mom, Pearlie even if they have do it through Skype for now.

Pearlie is one of 80 residents at Avenir Memory Care in Summerlin. They’re all in lockdown from outside visitors. But Avenir staff keep the cyberlove connection lines open for their residents’ mental well-being, too.

“You look good, Mama, you look good,” said Julia Williams to her mom over Skype. “So Mom, some of the caregivers wear masks now cause they don’t want to catch the virus, right?”

Williams and her son, daniel say the Skype calls with her mom, Naomi, who has dementia and Parkinson’s, are the vital virtual lifeline right now. Managers and staff are also keeping residents in tip-top shape with haircuts and manicures.

They say it keeps them feeling extra-pampered and cared for while family visits are on hiatus.