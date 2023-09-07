LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avelo Airlines launched its Las Vegas operations with four non-stop routes Thursday. Harry Reid International Airport will be its 6th base of operations.

The relatively new airline made its first flight in April 2021 and offers affordability and convenience for passengers who want to fly to certain destinations without having to go through a major hub city.

Avelo’s first flight out of Las Vegas will be to Bend/Redmond, Oregon which will be offered twice a week. On Friday, Sept. 8, it will begin flights to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, Brownsville, Texas, and Eureka/Arcata, California. In the following weeks, flights will start to Dubuque, Iowa and in October, the carrier will begin flights to Portland/Salem, Oregon.

The airline is still hiring Las Vegas-based crewmembers. You can learn more at this link.

More new routes from Las Vegas

Also starting new airline routes on Thursday, Sept. 7 Breeze Airways announced a new non-stop service to Raleigh-Durham as well as service to Tampa, Florida. There are special deals on the fares.

Spirit Airlines is also starting a new route on the same day from Las Vegas to Charleston, South Carolina.