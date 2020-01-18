Avalanches are a concern at Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avalanches like the one that happened at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort are a concern for Mt. Charleston officials even when the conditions are right.

The last reported deadly avalanche on the mountain happened on January 9th, 2005 and it claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy who was swept off the ski lift he was on.

In 2017, an avalanche caused road closures in Lee Canyon, at that time, authorities went door-to-door to ensure everyone was accounted for and then put in place voluntary evacuations.

#AvalancheRisk continues thru wkd @ #MtCharleston. Voluntary evacuation notice Kyle & Lee Canyon remains in effect: https://t.co/Y3rsPOjddV pic.twitter.com/sNOq4IrgpT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 27, 2017

When conditions warrant, Mt. Charleston, is prepared and has a safety team that works to reduce avalanche risk.