Avalanches are a concern at Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avalanches like the one that happened at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort are a concern for Mt. Charleston officials even when the conditions are right.

The last reported deadly avalanche on the mountain happened on January 9th, 2005 and it claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy who was swept off the ski lift he was on.

In 2017, an avalanche caused road closures in Lee Canyon, at that time, authorities went door-to-door to ensure everyone was accounted for and then put in place voluntary evacuations.

When conditions warrant, Mt. Charleston, is prepared and has a safety team that works to reduce avalanche risk.

