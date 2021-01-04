Avalanche warning issued for Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe area

RENO — The National Weather Service has issued an avalanche warning and winter weather advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe.

The service says a storm moving into the Tahoe Basin on Monday will bring heavy snow and gale-force winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

It dialed back the snow total predictions Monday afternoon and shortened the length of the winter weather advisory that now remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

As much as 12 inches of snow is expected along the Sierra crest with winds gusting up to 100 mph.

Whiteout conditions are possible over mountain passes.