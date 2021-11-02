Autonomous vehicles ahead: North Las Vegas ready for Nuro’s promising tech-venture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Autonomous vehicles are coming to the valley.

Tech company Nuro broke ground on its new location in North Las Vegas, a venture that promises more than a billion-dollar economic boost for the area.

According to Nuro, the company is expected to be in operation in a year.

That’s a big boost for the Craig Road corridor, which is expected to see more business.

An event today provided a glimpse of the first self-driving vehicle to operate in North Las Vegas.

Mayor John Lee welcomed Nuro to the city as preparations are made to build a manufacturing facility on a 10-acre lot at Craig Road and Bruce Street.

The economic impact is expected to be about 2.2 billion over the next 10 years.

Related Content Tech company Nuro to invest $40 million in Southern Nevada

“We expect this to produce about 200 jobs in the area, and also a testing facility at the (Las Vegas) Motor Speedway before we deploy vehicles on the road,” said Michael Blank of Nuro.

The company plans to partner with schools to grow its staff.

The project is one of several that’s booming along this popular corridor in the city.

“This fits right in to the mayor and council’s vision to bring in more manufacturing jobs, high-paying sustainable jobs, restaurants, amenities and residential communities for this diverse workforce that we are bringing forth,” according to Pamela Goynes-Brown, a North Las Vegas councilwoman.

A soul food restaurant that has been in business for more than 10 years has been a part of the growth in the neighborhood. Nuro’s arrival will mean more foot traffic — and new jobs as the restaurant’s staffing grows.

“I think this will be awesome,” said Aem Upachak, owner of Ellaem’s Soul Food. “It will help the businesses and people who still don’t want to come out because of the pandemic.”

Nuro’s Michael Blank agrees.

“You can stay at home. Order your pizza and stay home. Run your errands without dealing with traffic,” Blank said.

Nuro has partnered with Kroger — Smith’s Food and Drug in Nevada — along with Domino’s Pizza and FedEx.

Mayor Lee said he hopes this project will attract similar companies to North Las Vegas.