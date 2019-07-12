Auto-pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead in SE valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – One person is dead after being struck by a car in the southeast valley.
Metro Police say the crash happened at 9:16 p.m. Thursday night, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads.
A Grey Infiniti sedan was driving westbound on Flamingo when it struck a white female adult pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo outside of a marked crosswalk, according to investigators.
The pedestrian died at scene.
The driver of the Infiniti did not sustain any injuries and impairment is not suspected.
