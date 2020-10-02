Authorities seize cash, guns at illegal casino in $9 million Canadian mansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An illegal casino operating out of a $9 million mansion in suburban Toronto has been busted by Canadian authorities.

Canadian law enforcement authorities say a casino at the Markham mansion northeast of Toronto was one of three sites raided in the past months as part of “Project Endgame.” A total of 33 people face charges.

The Markham mansion was the most extravagant operation.

“Thirty-two people were arrested at the house. Following a search of the residence, 11 firearms with ammunition were seized, along with more than $1 million in cash, gaming machines and tables, as well as more than $1.5 million in alcohol. The $9 million mansion has also been restrained,” according to information from the York Regional Police.

The Toronto Star quoted local police who said the pandemic was an “opportunity” for illegal casinos. “It opened up an opportunity for these more extravagant locations,” police said.

The Markham mansion included a spa.