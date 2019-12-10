Authorities seeking information after North Las Vegas gun store burglarized

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in San Francisco and the National Shooting Sports Foundations are looking for suspects in the burglary of a North Las Vegas gun store.

Video of suspects burglarizing North Las Vegas gun store. Anyone with any information on this crime should call ATF @ (1-800-ATF-GUNS) or @NLVPD @ (1-702-633-9111). pic.twitter.com/Jjp9WQTpYP — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) December 9, 2019

The incident happened on Nov. 20 at the New Frontier Armory near Centennial and 5th Street. According to the ATF, the men broke into the store at 1:30 a.m. and stole six handguns.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the case. Anyone who may be able to help is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.

The same store was burglarized in 2016.