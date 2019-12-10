Authorities seeking information after North Las Vegas gun store burglarized

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in San Francisco and the National Shooting Sports Foundations are looking for suspects in the burglary of a North Las Vegas gun store.
The incident happened on Nov. 20 at the New Frontier Armory near Centennial and 5th Street. According to the ATF, the men broke into the store at 1:30 a.m. and stole six handguns.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the case. Anyone who may be able to help is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
The same store was burglarized in 2016.