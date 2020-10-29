Authorities seek help identifying suspect in golf club thefts

Authorities are looking for a suspect in golf club thefts at Las Vegas Golf Club. (Las Vegas City Marshals office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golf clubs worth more than $9,000 were stolen in separate thefts from the clubhouse area of the Las Vegas Golf Club, city marshals said.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect, who is described as 40-50 years old and walking with a noticeable limp.

City marshals said the thefts occurred between Sept. 3 and Oct. 13 at the course, which is at 4300 W. Washington Ave.

The suspect picked up the golf bags and walked to the parking lot, where he got into a black new model Acura or Infiniti SUV.

If you can identify the suspect, call the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety at (702) 229-3223.