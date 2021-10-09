Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Authorities in Nye County say an inmate has escaped custody Saturday afternoon.

Nye County Sheriff’s office posted on the agency’s social media saying a 33-year-old Tyler Kennedy escaped Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County.

Kennedy, facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a Nye County crash on US 95 that killed 3 in March,

Early Saturday, NCSO Detention Staff observed that it appeared Kennedy was intentionally going outside the authorized boundary of the ankle monitor. The staff responded to Westcare to retake Kennedy.

When NCSO Detention Staff arrived, Kennedy escaped from the facility. He cut the ankle monitor and fled into the mountains.

Kennedy was authorized by the court to attend the rehabilitation center. He was on an ankle monitoring bracelet while there.

Kennedy is described as a white, 33-year-old male, 5’10, 150 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a white jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information as to Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.