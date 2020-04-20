Authorities search for mountain lion loose in residential area of Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Department of Wildlife are patrolling the area near Colorado Street and Nevada Way in an effort to locate and apprehend a mountain lion that is on the loose.

According to Boulder City Police, the agency received a report about the animal Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. The mountain lion was seen in the 400 block of Birch Street, police said.

Everyone is urged to take extra precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

Anyone who sees the mountain lion in any residential area in Boulder City is asked to call 911.