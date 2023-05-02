The attached video is from a previous story regarding Tabitha Tozzi’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a man investigators say shot and killed his girlfriend in April.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 8100 block of Leger Drive in west Las Vegas on April 22 at 10:54 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital and died a few days later.

LVMPD detectives say the shooting resulted from an argument with the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26. Investigators say Perez-Sanchez fled the scene before officers arrived.

While the release does not name the girlfriend, 8newsnow.com journalists have confirmed her identity as Tabitha Tozzi. Officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office say Tozzi died on April 24, with the manner of death being a gunshot wound to the head. Tozzi’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or via email. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at (702) 385-5555 or online via their website.