Authorities search for 3 kids swept away by flooding in Arizona

ARIZONA (CNN) — Three children are missing after the vehicle they were in was swept away by flooding in the Tonto Basin area in Arizona Friday morning.

Officials said the kids were part of a group of nine people, two adults and seven children.

They attempted to cross the flooded creek in a large, possibly military-style vehicle. The current swept the car downstream.

A man and four kids were stranded on a small island while a woman made it to the creek bank. They were all rescued.

However, two five-year-olds and a six-year-old are still missing.

Emergency crews made up of volunteers, the Department of Public Safety, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are all participating in the search.