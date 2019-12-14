Authorities recover body of 6-year-old Arizona girl swept away by creek

(CNN) — Authorities say the body of a missing 6-year-old girl who was swept away during a flash flood in Arizona two weeks ago has been found. Willa Rawlings was traveling with her family on Nov. 29 when floodwaters overtook their vehicle.

Crews and volunteers led the search for 13 days. Friday afternoon, the six year old’s body was found, just weeks after her younger brother and 5-year-old cousin’s bodies were located.

A pediatrician in a canoe was the one who found Willa’s body.

The family truck was swept away by floodwaters while crossing Tonto creek.