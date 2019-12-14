Authorities: ‘No known motive’ in Pearl Harbor shooting

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Pearl Harbor shooter Gabriel Romero. Romero, 22, shot and killed two people, and wounded Roger Nakamine with his service weapon before taking his own life. Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting. (U.S. Navy via AP)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN) — There is still no known motive in a shooting at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor. Shipyard commander, Captain Greg Burton, indicated no motive has yet been determined in an “all hands” message sent on Friday.

That message was obtained by the “Honolulu Star Advertiser.” Active duty sailor, Gabriel Antonio Romero, killed two workers at the shipyard when he opened fire there last week.

He also injured a third person before killing himself.

Burton’s message also says Romero was not facing any non-judicial punishment, and had not been scheduled for any anger or stress management classes.