LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to the garage at her family’s home in the southeast valley, authorities said.

Metro police and firefighters responded to garage fire at a single-family home on Falling Rain Drive., north of East Sahara Avenue and west of South Hollywood Boulevard, at about 7 a.m., Dan Heenan, assistant fire chief with the Clark County Fire Department, said in an email.

Once police detained the suspect, Heenan said crews found a fully involved garage fire that was “knocked down” at about 7:30 a.m. The fire did not extend to the interior of the residence.

Two vehicles in the garage were “totally involved in the fire,” Heenan said, and two people were inside the residence during the fire.

One person was treated at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital, he said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man “got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend” in the Summerlin area then traveled to her family’s residence and set the garage on fire.

Metro said detectives from its Family Justice Center also responded.