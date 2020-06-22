Authorities issue silver alerts for 2 missing men

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple silver alerts were issued Sunday night for two separate missing persons cases. Authorities are looking for 63-year-old David Miller and 85-year-old Oscar Perez.

Miller was last seen on Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos in North Las Vegas. He is described as 5’6″, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and glasses. Officials say he was last seen wearing a tan short sleeve button up shirt and khakis.

If you have any information about David Miller’s disappearance, call North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-9111 or dial 911.

Oscar Perez is described as an 85-year-old man who is 170 pounds and 5’8″. Officials say Perez suffers from dementia.

Perez was last seen wearing White/Blue Hawaiian shirt and dark pants Sunday. He was also driving his Green 1997 Ford Truck with Nevada license plate 458SFS near Saint Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Blvd

If you see Perez, you are asked to call Henderson Police (702) 267-4911 or dial 911.