LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane Sunday in the desert between Searchlight and Laughlin.

The Bureau of Land Management says the plane, with the pilot and one passenger onboard, flipped when it hit a yucca tree as it was landing just after 11 a.m. for a hiking excursion.

The pilot tried to fly again without his passenger and flipped again.

The Federal Aviation Administration also is investigating.

Minor injuries are being reported. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.