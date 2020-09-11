Authorities hope to prevent wrong-way crashes with special system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after yet another wrong-way crash in the Valley, and both speed and impairment are suspected. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on northbound US 95 near Russell Road.

A special system is being tested to prevent these kinds of crashes.

It’s called the wrong-way driver alert system, and it’s installed by the Nevada Department of Transportation at the 95 and Durango. Sensors activate when a driver goes the wrong way, followed by flashing lights, warning them to turn around.

The goal is to prevent crashes, like the one today, from ever happening.

“It’s just a horrible tragedy,” said Trooper Travis Smaka, public information officer for the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP says 32-year-old Benjamin Ames was driving south in the northbound lanes of US 95 early Friday morning, likely speeding and impaired.

This mug shot is from Feb. 23, 2020, unrelated to this incident. Metro does not have the current booking photo available.

He hit and killed 58-year-old Susan Teves.

“It’s another grim reminder that there’s never a reason ever to drive while impaired,” Smaka said.

NDOT says between January 2005 and January 2015, there were more than 400 wrong-way crashes in our state, with 75 deaths reported. The Office of Traffic Safety says there were ten wrong-way fatalities last year alone.

Impairment is often a factor.

“Enforcement is only going to get us so far, and education is only going to get us so far,” Smaka stressed, “People know it’s the wrong thing to do to get behind the wheel impaired, and we have to get them to make the right decision.”

But NDOT says the wrong-way driver alert system is meant to help.

“Studies have shown that this system could potentially reduce wrong-way crashes by up to 40%,” said Tony Illia, spokesperson for NDOT.

He tells 8 News Now the signs became active in March, right when the pandemic started picking up. Due to this, the traffic data isn’t that accurate right now.

Once they have the numbers, “We do have plans tentatively in place to implement similar signage throughout the Valley, should this work out well,” Illia revealed.

NDOT says they would like to have at least one year’s worth of data from the pilot program before officially putting other wrong-way driver alert systems in place.

NHP tells us Ames, the wrong-way driver in today’s crash, only had minor injuries and has been arrested. He faces several charges, including DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Triple A offered a tip for if you should ever face a similar situation: If you see a wrong-way driver, stay in the far right lane and away from the median, if possible.