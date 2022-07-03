LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died Sunday in a small plane crash south of the Boulder City Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Boulder City police and fire responded to an emergency call shortly before 9 a.m. for a downed aircraft in the area of Spring Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95.

The city’s fire department was the first to arrive at the scene at 9:11 a.m. Once person was onboard and was dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted, authorities said.

Initially, the city said on its official Twitter account that the crash was near Black Hills Drive and Highway 95.