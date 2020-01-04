Authorities advise people to not abbreviate 2020 on important documents

(CNN) — Abbreviating the year 2020 when writing out the date might be a time saver, but it could be a costly mistake. A police department in Maine is warning people that abbreviating the new year could open the doors to fraud.

The East Millinocket Police Department posted the warning on Facebook, stating that dating documents or checks with “20” makes it easy for scammers to change the date.

For example, someone could alter your “20” to say 20″19″ and then claim you are late on payments or not meeting an obligation.

Officials advise writing out the full year, 2020, when dating any document or official form this year.