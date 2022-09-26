LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Can women really tackle it all and feel fulfilled? Who says we have to handle it all?

8 News Now spoke with mother of two and Ted X speaker Vanessa Loder, who has supported thousands of women feeling burnt out.

Loder worked in corporate America, on Wall Street, and in Silicon Valley, and she can speak about the signs of burnout and how to address the root problem.

“I got to the top of the ladder but I did not have all the joy, satisfaction, and inner peace that I thought I would have, in fact, I had a bit of a breakdown on my own,” Loder said.

She started studying mindfulness, the neuroscience behind behavior change, and ways to rewire our response to stress. She said she started questioning many of the “should’s” running her life.

“This question, can women do it all, I think the implication under that is that women should do it all for everyone else, all the time,” Loder said.

Doing it all in the way that Loder points out is not healthy or realistic and can lead to burnout. It’s important to know how to identify when you’ve hit that point: you’re frequently on edge, overwhelmingly exhausted, and not engaged at work.

Don’t think that changing your job is going to solve the problem, however.

“Happiness and satisfaction and a feeling of calm, we think we can get these from outside circumstances, or if I say “quit this job,” and think the grass is always greener on the other side, but in the end, we cultivate those states from the inside out,” she said.

Changing your mindset, beliefs, and actions will create more of that inner peace and happiness in your life. She calls it “finding your energetic breadcrumb.”

“Some part of you jumps out of your body and excitement at that thing, that’s an example of what I call your energetic breadcrumb,” Loder added. “Start to pay attention, that will lead you to a more satisfying, fulfilling life.”

Loder has several other tips she shares in her book, The Soul Solution: A Guide for Brilliant, Overwhelmed Women to Quiet the Noise, Find Their Superpower, and (Finally) Feel Satisfied. You can find it on Amazon.