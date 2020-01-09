Australian performers pledge support for bushfire relief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Australia’s bushfire season continues to devastate the country, we’re learning at least 24 people have been charged in New South Wales over deliberately lighting some of these fires. More than two dozen people have died, and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed across Australia since fire season began.

Here at home, performers with “Thunder from Down Under” and Australia’s “Human Nature” are pledging their support for their home country.

“A lot of the guys, the fire did come very close to their homes,” said Alex Biffin of Thunder from Down Under. “They’ll all very lucky not to lose their homes. We do talk a lot about it backstage.”

“We feel a little helpless being so far away from it in a time like this, but we really would love to do everything that we can to help out,” added Toby Allen of Human Nature.

Human Nature plans to donate all ticket sales from their January 25th performance to relief efforts. The show corresponds with Australia Day which is on January 26th.