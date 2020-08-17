August 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a national day that celebrates and honors black cats, and it’s Monday, August 17!

“National Black Cat Appreciation Day” is a day meant to dispel superstitions that these animals are bad luck, according to National Today.

Black cats are very sleek and seductive with their yellow and green eyes, but many have been raised to fear them, especially if they cross the road.

A negative spin was put on these types of cats during the Middle Ages when people saw witches shape-shift black cats. From then on, National Today says, black cats were seen as evil signs.

On the contrary, many people welcome black cats and see them as a sign of good luck, and for others, they mean prosperity or romance.

No matter what color their coat is, August 17 is a day to celebrate the cute and cuddly black cat!