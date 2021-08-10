Auditions announced for Downtown Summerlin Halloween and holiday parades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you like to get into character, dance, and interact with a crowd, a local talent agency is looking to cast you in some upcoming parades at Downtown Summerlin.

The Parade of Mischief is returning for Halloween and so is the holiday parade. Both have become favorite events at the outdoor shopping center.

BESTAgency is holding open call auditions for both parades this August. They are seeking energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers. Casting is for youth ages 10+. All puppeteers and hoverboard riders must be ages 15+. Must come to the audition dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume.

You only need to choose one of the dates listed for each parade you plan to audition for.

PARADE OF MISCHIEF AUDITIONS

Dancers: Sat., Aug. 14 and Sun., Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. – ages 10+

Puppeteers & Hoverboard riders: Sat., Agu. 14 and Sun., Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. – ages 15+

Location: Notoriety 450 E. Fremont Street #370, Las Vegas, NV 89101

HOLIDAY PARADE AUDITIONS

Sat., Aug. 28 and Sun., Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m. – ages 10+

Location: Notoriety 450 E. Fremont Street #370, Las Vegas, NV 89101

You can see parade performance schedules and rehearsal schedules at this link as well as pay information.