Attraction to debut on Fremont Street will be first-of-its-kind in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is one bar experience you won’t soon forget. Binion’s Gambling Hall’s ‘Whiskey Licker Up’ will be the first of its kind in downtown Las Vegas: a full-service saloon where patrons can enjoy libations at a rotating bar.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is slated to open on the Fremont Street Experience this coming Monday, Sept. 30, with Mayor Carolyn Goodman in attendance to cut the ribbon.

Whiskey will bring everything to the table, from drinks to dining, dancing and beautiful views.

Speaking of views, the rotating bar will overlook Fremont Street and the first street stage. If you’d like to step outside for some fresh air, open-air balconies branch out on both sides of the saloon. After you take in the sights, head over to the SlotZilla Zip Line for another unique experience.

For more information on Binion’s and its expansion projects, please visit the website.