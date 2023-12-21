LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Lawfare Project, and two attorneys, announced Thursday it’s filed a federal complaint against the Clark County School District on behalf of a 17-year-old Jewish student for alleged civil rights violations.

“The student, who is autistic and nonverbal, did not receive the special education support he was entitled to under federal and state regulations. He was pulled from classes after his mother discovered a swastika carved into his back and realized he was not safe in his school environment,” according to a news release from the Lawfare Project which is working on the case with Freeman Law Offices and Rogich Law Firm.

Las Vegas Jewish student comes home with a swastika allegedly scratched on his back. (Courtesy: Lawfare Project)

The alleged incident occured at Clark High School on March 9, 2023. The Clark County School District conducted an investigation and released the following statement to 8 News Now in April.

Police conducted a thorough investigation, including interviews with staff and a review of available camera footage. the investigation found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries. CCSD

“The failure of the Clark County School District to conduct a proper investigation into this incident is evidence of the systemic apathy that exists towards Jews who are targeted by hate crimes,” said Siporah Reich with The Lawfare Project.

The Law Project, along with private attorneys, said the student did not receive the federal and state support he is entitled to under state and federal regulations. The filing of a complaint is the initial step in filing a lawsuit.