Attorney talks importance of appealing PUA denials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are days away from yet another hearing for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) lawsuit. This week, we’ll learn more about what changes could be coming.

8 News Now spoke to Mark Thierman, the attorney representing the claimants. He has a few things to say to those looking for answers, especially about the mass denial.

Over a week ago, many were sent a letter indicating to them they have been denied and were told to claim through the usual unemployment insurance.

Many say they aren’t eligible for that, though.

Thierman’s law office shared a video, provided by Nevada Legal Services, walking people through the appeal process. He says after those mass denials were sent out, his office was contacted by numerous people.

He thinks people were denied to show movement with claims.

Thierman says appealing is important.

“We were informed by DETR the appeal process was up and running July 18, as of perhaps a week ago, so at least try to appeal it by pushing the button on the web page,” he said. “If you can’t appeal it that way, try it in writing; it doesn’t hurt. The appeal process is going nowhere, anyway, but at least you covered yourself so they can’t say you didn’t appeal.”

The next hearing will happen Thursday morning.

Thierman says he is looking to hear from some of you. If you had your benefits stopped because you were working here and there on gig jobs, you were supposed to have your benefits reinstated. If you have not, he wants you to contact his office tonight or tomorrow via email.

DETR isn’t following the court’s order. Looking for people who started receiving unemployment benefits and then stopped and were not re-instated after the Court’s July 22, 2020 order. Please email, info@thiermanbuck.com. Due tomorrow or next day for hearing on August 20, 2020 Mark Thierman, Thierman Buck Law Firm

You are asked to provide some details about when the benefits stopped in your email.