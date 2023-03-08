LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a month after the family of Metro Detective Justin Terry filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the attorney representing them spoke with 8 News Now Wednesday.

“This is a totally preventable tragedy,” Brian Panish, attorney for the Terry family said.

Detective Terry was killed last June when a tractor-trailer hit a metal warning beam in a construction zone on the U.S. 95 near Centennial Parkway, that then fell on his unmarked police car.

Nine months after Terry’s tragic death, Panish spoke more about what Terry’s wife and sons are hoping to achieve.

“To compensate the victims for what they have lost,” Panish said. “But also, to try to get some closure, get some answers.”

The lawsuit names Las Vegas Paving Company, the general manager for the Centennial Bowl Project, claiming it was negligent in its placement of the beam and didn’t give drivers enough warning.

Western States Contracting and the driver of the tractor-trailer were also named, with the lawsuit claiming both were negligent by knowingly carrying an oversized load on the highway.

A Metro police detective, Justin Terry, was killed when a steel beam fell on his car on U.S. 95 southbound. (Credit: Ryan Wolf/Las Vegas Traffic Bulletin)

“One of the goals is to prevent this, to get the word out,” Panish explained. “To stop this kind of conduct from occurring.”

Panish told 8 News Now he hopes this case also has the power to make a change and protect others from similar situations.

“So, another family doesn’t have to endure what they are going through,” Panish concluded, speaking about the Terry family.

8 News Now reached out to both families named in the lawsuit but has not heard back.

When asked how much money the Terry family is seeking, Panish said there’s no specific dollar amount yet, but it will be a substantial sum.