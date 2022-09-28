LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The attorney representing Robert Telles in civil court said at this point, Telles does not intend to resign from his position.

According to Clark County, he is still making a $120,000 salary as the Clark County Public Administrator while he’s in jail accused of murder.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is seeking an order to remove Telles from his position.

He is accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German after he exposed problems under the leadership of Telles including a possible inappropriate relationship with a woman in the office.

As first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators, she was recently transferred to another department.

Telles is currently being held without bail. He was appointed a public defender in his criminal case.

The next court date to discuss whether Telles should be removed from his job is set for next Wednesday, October 5.