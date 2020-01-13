Attorney General: Shooting at Florida naval base was ‘act of terrorism’

Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, to announce results of an investigation of the shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida. On Dec. 6, 2019, 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the naval base in Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight other people. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(CNN) — Attorney General William Barr says the deadly December shooting at a Florida naval Air Station was “an act of terrorism.” He said the shooter, Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamran, had social media posts that helped lead investigators to the conclusion that it was an act of terror.

One of the shooter’s posts in September stated, “the countdown has begun,” and there was another post two hours before the attack.

Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people in the Dec. 6 shooting.

“On December 6th, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force entered a building on grounds of the Pensacola Naval Air Station and killed three U.S. sailors and severely wounded eight other americans. He was killed during the attack. This was an act of terrorism. The evidence shows the shooter was motivated by Jihadist ideology,” Attorney General William Barr said.

Alshamrani was part of a military training program at the Florida base. Barr says 21 cadets have been disenrolled from that same program and are returning to Saudi Arabia.