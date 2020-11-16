Attorney General Ford to Nevadans: Look carefully for deceptive credit card surcharges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is advising Nevadans to be on the lookout for additional charges merchants are placing on credit card transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit card surcharges, usually a percentage or fee that sellers place on credit card transactions, are legal, but merchants must follow certain guidelines, including providing notice to the credit card company before imposing the surcharge.

The attorney general says credit card companies allow merchants to pass on credit card surcharges to consumers, but restrictions exist to keep consumers informed.

Sellers must post signs at the entrance and point of sale that clearly explain the surcharges, and the charge must be itemized on the receipt. The surcharge may not exceed how much the merchant pays to accept the card – typically 1 to 1.5 percent.

“Merchants cannot bury these types of fees on a consumer’s bill without notification,” said AG Ford. “These deceptive tactics are increasing costs for unsuspecting consumers and they will not be tolerated.”

When you pay by credit card, be sure to check the receipt for any surcharges. If the surcharges exceed 1.5 percent, ask for documentation of the policy. Remember, the merchant must inform consumers of the surcharge by posting a sign.

If you have encountered a merchant who does not disclose these fees, please file a complaint with Attorney General Ford’s office.