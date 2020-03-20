Attorney General Ford: Protect yourself from coronavirus-related scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now John Langler spoke with Attorney General Aaron Ford on how scammers are attempting to take advantage of Nevadans during this pandemic. He urged the public to report suspicious activity to his office and protect themselves by reviewing the following tips and resources.

Avoid clicking on emails or messages from people you don’t know.

Use caution when you receive an email or see posts claiming to be from the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) or other experts.

Beware of online promotions for vaccines, treatments or cures for coronavirus.

Do your research before donating to charities or crowdfunding website.

“If there’s is a cure for coronavirus, you won’t see it for the first time in a sales pitch,” said Attorney General Ford.

Ford encouraged residents to be civil toward one another and work together during this difficult time.

If you’re a victim of a scam, call the hotline at 888-434-9989 or file a complaint at http://ag.nv.gov