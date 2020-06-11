AG Ford partners with Uber to help victims of domestic, sexual violence with transportation to local shelters

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 22: Democratic Nevada Senate Majority Leader and candidate for Nevada attorney general Aaron D. Ford (D-Las Vegas) speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Cox Pavilion as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting in […]

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) to offer free rides to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Around the state, there are reports of increases in domestic and sexual violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this partnership, free rides will be directed to local shelters throughout the state to help provide transportation services to victims in need.

“During this unprecedented time, we’re seeing a greater incidence of domestic and sexual violence-related calls,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford reassuring the community they are working hard to keep the community safe.

“Nevada is home to many vulnerable populations, and I’m hopeful that providing these free rides through Uber will demonstrate our commitment to these communities. It is essential that we continue to band together to support our survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” added Ford.

“We are honored to work with AG Ford to provide free rides for survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” added Piper Overstreet-White, Public Policy Manager for Uber.

We’re extremely grateful for the critical lifeline that these organizations provide for our community, and we want to do our small part to help survivors access life-saving services during this unprecedented time of need,” added Piper Overstreet-White.

Thus far, Uber is providing the following services to local service providers:

​Advocates to End Domestic Violence in Carson City, receiving 250 rides;

Domestic Violence Resource Center in Washoe County, receiving 200 rides;

SafeNest in Las Vegas, receiving 1,500 rides; and

Tu Casa Latina in Reno, receiving 250 rides.

“You are not alone, there is help available. Stay safe Nevada,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.