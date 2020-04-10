Attorney explains what emergency moratorium means for all Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many struggling Nevadans take advantage of a current moratorium on state foreclosures and evictions, an attorney shared what the move means for both tenants and landlords.

“We all have to work together through this,” local landlord Janice Cofield told 8 News Now.

Cofield is just one of many sharing her efforts to offer help through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When a tenant does reach out to us, we do discuss everything with them and let them know that we hear them,” she explained.

Since Governor Steve Sisolak issued a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments through Nevada’s state of emergency two weeks ago, a lot of people still have questions.

“Communication right now is really the key for everybody,” Jim Berchtold told 8 News Now. He’s the Directing Attorney for The Consumer Rights Project of Legal Aid of Southern Nevada.

While tenants are not required to pay rent right now, Berchtold said it’s important to remember they will have to pay the money back later.

“It is not a waiver of the rent payments,” Berchtold explained of the current situation. “It is a moratorium, it is a pause on the evictions.”

Most landlords can also ask for a pause on mortgages, as many fall under the current prohibition of foreclosures.

If a landlord’s mortgage is federally backed, he could also qualify for help through The Federal Cares Act.

However, once the emergency directive ends, the rules are revised for everyone.

“Once the emergency ends and the governor decides the directive is over,” Berchtold said. “If the tenant hasn’t paid, the landlord at that point would be able to evict.”

In addition, Berchtold said anyone who still has a steady job shouldn’t take services away from those who need them.

“If you are able to pay your bills and you are able to carry on financially as you always have,” Berchtold explained. “Do it.”

That way the entire community can join forces to fight the current pandemic crisis.

Anyone who is unable to pay a rent or mortgage is encouraged to contact their landlord or lender to organize a future payment plan.

Anyone with legal needs or questions should contact Legal Aid of Southern Nevada at 702-386-1070 or https://www.lacsn.org/.

If your landlord has threatened eviction or your lender has threatened foreclosure while the emergency moratorium is in place, contact Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office at 702-486-3420 or http://ag.nv.gov/Contact/.