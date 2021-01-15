Attorney Bill Terry dies at 74 after career of defending noteworthy Las Vegas cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — William “Bill” Terry, a well known Las Vegas criminal defense attorney who handled some of the biggest cases in Las Vegas over the past 25 years, died Friday at his home, according to friends. He was 74.

Terry represented some famous — and some notorious — defendants over the years, including:

Sandy Murphy and Rick Tabish, who were accused in the death of Ted Binion.

Bellagio Bandit Anthony Carleo, accused of stealing $1.5 million in casino chips from the Bellagio — using a motorcycle.

Christopher Prestipino, accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez and encasing her body in concrete.

Steven Jones, a family court judge who was removed from the bench.

Lynnette Boggs-McDonald, a Clark County commissioner who was accused of election law violations.

The legal community reacted to Terry’s death.

Defense attorney Ozzie Fumo said, “Bill Terry was an honor to his profession and an ornament to human nature. His moral and intellectual powers are unrivaled.”

“Those who solicited his aid discovered that he had a soft place in his heart for those in distress,” Fumo said. “He fought for his clients with unmatched determination. He loved the law. And had a continuing curiosity and irrepressible interest in life. Above all he loved his family deeply.”

Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Justice remembered Terry: “The Las Vegas legal community, and specifically the defense bar, suffered another crushing blow this morning when it was announced that attorney Bill Terry had passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, coworkers, and friends. He will be deeply missed.”

Terry graduated from UNR in 1969 and got his law degree from the University of San Diego in 1973.