Attorney advertises ahead of #StormArea51

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one local attorney is taking advantage of the #StormArea51 movement. Garrett T. Ogata posted this advertisement on his Facebook page:

Yes, it’s real.

And it has picked up a lot of traction on Facebook and even Twitter.

Ogata definitely got ahead of the game. His “advertisement” has been up since the end of July and has gotten thousands of likes and shares in the past month. Less than a month away from from the “event” Ogata seems to have cornered the #StormArea51 criminal attorney market.