LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are going to the Stanley Cup Final, which doesn’t count for much in a nationwide survey by WalletHub, the personal finance website.

In a story published Thursday at WalletHub.com, the site says its survey finds Las Vegas the 20th best city for hockey enthusiasts. WalletHub says it “crunched the numbers” to determine the best places among 75 cities nationwide, with Boston coming in first overall.

The numbers crunched include performances by the city’s NHL team, its Division I NCAA college team (where applicable), average NHL and NCAA ticket prices, arena capacity and fan engagement.

While Boston is No. 1 overall (combining NHL and NCAA numbers, presumably), Beantown is No. 2 in its NHL ranking, No. 1 in NCAA performance. Pittsburgh is tops among NHL teams but just 58th in its NCAA ranking.

Detroit, New York and St. Louis round out the top five in overall performance.

The Golden Knights’ opponent in the NHL’s championship series, the Florida Panthers, finished ninth overall and among NHL teams.

Don’t fret, Knights fans, Las Vegas did finish better than hockey hotbeds Minneapolis (No. 44 overall), Omaha, Nebraska (No. 63) and Tempe, Arizona (No. 74).

Last among the 75 cities is Burlington, Vermont.

And, no, Charlestown, Pennsylvania, home of the Chiefs of “Slap Shot” fame did not make the list. Now that’s disappointing.