LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show announced its preliminary registered attendance of 52,468 for this year’s convention that is wrapping up Wednesday. Organizers had expected around 50,000 people in attendance.

This attendance number is still no where near pre-Covid attendance that topped more than 92,000 people in 2019 for the third largest convention.

Out of the 52,468 attending, 11,542 were from outside of the United States and 155 countries were represented.

The next NAB Show is now scheduled for April 15 – 19, 2023 here back at the Las Vegas Convention Center.