Attempted murder suspect arrested in Minnesota, awaiting extradition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An man facing charges, including attempted murder for a shooting in Henderson, was arrested in Minnesota and will be extradited to Southern Nevada.

Kirk Bills, 33, was taken into custody in Minnesota on Monday.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of March 30 at an apartment building on North Major Avenue, near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard. A 37-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

According to Henderson police, Bills is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.