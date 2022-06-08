LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested in the investigation of a shooting on Monday in the northwest valley.

Tamario Evans faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Evans is accused of shooting a man five times near the St. Croix Apartments in the 6600 block of Silverstream Avenue. The address is just west of Rainbow Boulevard and U.S. 95.

According to the arrest report, Evans and the victim have had relationships with the same woman. The victim has had children with the woman, and Evans is her current boyfriend. As the woman’s children were arguing on Monday morning, Evans “flicked the ear” of a boy who then made a call to his father — the victim of the shooting.

A confrontation followed when the victim arrived at the apartment complex. Several people heard gunshots and gave police accounts of what had happened.

The victim was taken to UMC with gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg and told police he was shot at and returned fire in self-defense. Police found 10 bullet casings on the ground next to a GMC Yukon at the scene. The driver’s door was open and there was a pool of blood directly in front of the SUV.

Metro’s report included witness accounts, including one from a person who said Evans stood over the victim and fired shots in “executionary fashion” into the victim’s body.

An arrest report indicates Evans turned himself in, calling police and telling them he was in a church parking lot nearby on Torrey Pines Avenue. When police arrived, he told them he was shot at and then returned fire, according to the report. Evans was not hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

Police recovered a Sig Suaer P32 handgun at the church, noting there were 5 bullets missing from the magazine.

The victim’s handgun, a 9mm pistol, was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Police noted in the report that a taped interview was conducted with Evans, but officers had not read him his Miranda rights before questioning. “The interview was not used to develop the probable cause nexus in the arrest,” police reported.